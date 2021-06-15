New Zealand records 85,900 border crossings in Apr-2021

Statistics New Zealand stated (14-Jun-2021) the number of people entering New Zealand has increased since the launch of the two way quarantine free travel scheme on 19-Apr-2021. There were 85,900 border crossings in Apr-2021, comprising 47,000 arrivals and 38,900 departures. Total border crossings increased from the earlier months of 2021, which averaged 26,300 per month. There were 70,000 border crossings to and from Australia in Apr-2021, comprising 39,900 arrivals and 30,200 departures. New Zealand citizens represented about 60% of arrivals from Australia and 67% of departures to Australia. There were 27,700 visitor arrivals from Australia in Apr-2021 and just over three quarters of these were visiting family and friends. 7700 New Zealand resident travellers arrived from Australia in Apr-2021. Approximately 70% of these arrivals visited family and friends. [more - original PR]