8-Oct-2021 9:13 AM
New Zealand makes vaccination mandatory for non citizen travellers
New Zealand's Government announced (03-Oct-2021) full vaccination will become a requirement for non citizens arriving in the country from 01-Nov-2021. Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to customs officers once they land. [more - original PR]