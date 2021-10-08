Become a CAPA Member
8-Oct-2021 9:13 AM

New Zealand makes vaccination mandatory for non citizen travellers

New Zealand's Government announced (03-Oct-2021) full vaccination will become a requirement for non citizens arriving in the country from 01-Nov-2021. Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to customs officers once they land. [more - original PR]

