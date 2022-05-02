Become a CAPA Member
2-May-2022 10:43 AM

'New Zealand is open for business': Prime Minister

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced (02-May-2022) "New Zealand is open for business", adding: "Our border has reopened". Ms Ardern stated travellers from visa waiver countries, including the US, may enter New Zealand from 02-May-2022, noting: "The movement of people is scaling up, and the exports that are the deep and solid roots of our economy, even throughout the pandemic which shut so many other doors, are growing further still". [more - original PR]

