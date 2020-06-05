New Zealand govt to release critical funding support for strategic tourism assets

New Zealand's Government announced (04-Jun-2020) 'Discover Waitomo' and New Zealand's Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) will be the first recipients of support from the NZD400 million (USD258.5 million) Tourism Sector Recovery Plan to position the sector for recovery from coronavirus. The plan includes a Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme which will provide up to NZD4 million (USD2.6 million) to Discover Waitomo and up to NZD20.2 million (USD13 million) for New Zealand's 31 RTOs, to enable them to implement destination management and planning, along with other projects to support their regional tourism industry. [more - original PR]