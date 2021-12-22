Become a CAPA Member
22-Dec-2021 10:06 AM

New Zealand Govt pushes back phased border reopening due to Omicron

New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response, Education and Public Service Chris Hipkins stated (21-Dec-2021) New Zealand's cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible. Key details include:

  • Eligible border and health workers required to receive a coronavirus booster dose. They are required to have their booster prior to the end of Jan-2022, or not later than six months after their second dose, for those who were only recently vaccinated, and then to all others who are under a vaccination mandate by 01-Mar-2021;
  • Pre departure test requirement to enter New Zealand reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel;
  • Phased border reopening pushed out to the end of Feb-2022;
  • Increasing MIQ stays from seven to 10 days. Currently returnees do their final three days of isolation at home;
  • Everyone on an international flight with a positive coronavirus case to be treated as a close contact;
  • All countries removed from very high risk country list;
  • Cabinet confirms use of traffic light system to manage outbreak and in the event of Omicron outbreaks areas will move into the red traffic light setting. [more - original PR]

