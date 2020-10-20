Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2020 10:30 AM

New Zealand Govt launches Consumer Travel Reimbursement Scheme

New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) stated (20-Oct-2020) travel agents and wholesalers can make applications to the Consumer Travel Reimbursement Scheme established to support New Zealanders receive money they are owed from cancelled overseas travel plans caused by coronavirus. The travel sector and the MBIE estimate approximately NZD690 million (USD455.2 million) of New Zealanders' money is locked up from cancelled travel plans due to coronavirus, with approximately 85% related to international travel. The scheme is designed to incentivise travel agents to recoup these funds for consumers, and is funded to a maximum of NZD47.2 million (USD31.1 million) and will pay New Zealand-based travel agents 7.5% of the value of all cash refunds they are able to successfully recover for their customers and 5% of the value of all credits successfully secured or rebooked for international travel. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More