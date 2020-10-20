New Zealand Govt launches Consumer Travel Reimbursement Scheme

New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) stated (20-Oct-2020) travel agents and wholesalers can make applications to the Consumer Travel Reimbursement Scheme established to support New Zealanders receive money they are owed from cancelled overseas travel plans caused by coronavirus. The travel sector and the MBIE estimate approximately NZD690 million (USD455.2 million) of New Zealanders' money is locked up from cancelled travel plans due to coronavirus, with approximately 85% related to international travel. The scheme is designed to incentivise travel agents to recoup these funds for consumers, and is funded to a maximum of NZD47.2 million (USD31.1 million) and will pay New Zealand-based travel agents 7.5% of the value of all cash refunds they are able to successfully recover for their customers and 5% of the value of all credits successfully secured or rebooked for international travel. [more - original PR]