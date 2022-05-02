New Zealand Government welcomes visitors from approximately 60 visa waiver countries
New Zealand's Tourism Minister Stuart Nash and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced (02-May-2022) visitors from approximately 60 visa waiver countries may travel to New Zealand from 02-May-2022. Mr Nash stated: "Thousands of passengers are touching down today on around 25 flights at Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch international airports as New Zealand opens up further for business". Services arriving on 02-May-2022 are departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Australia, Nadi and Rarotonga. Mr Nash added: "We are currently seeing around 33,000 arrivals per week and we know today's changes will further boost arrivals as interest in travel to New Zealand remains high. International flight searches to NZ are running 19 per cent higher than pre-COVID (March-April 2019)". [more - original PR]