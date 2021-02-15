New Zealand Government updates coronavirus restrictions

New Zealand's Government stated (14-Feb-2021) Auckland will move to Level 3 restrictions for three days, with the remainder of New Zealand moving to Level 2 for the same period. New Zealand's Director General of Health and Health Ministry Chief Executive Dr Ashley Bloomfield stated: "Inter-regional travel will be highly limited… The border will be broadly similar to last time Auckland was at Level 3, but improvements have been made based on that experience". [more - original PR]