20-Mar-2020 10:02 AM
New Zealand Government to provide up to USD505m in funding to Air New Zealand
New Zealand's Government entered (20-Mar-2020) a debt funding agreement with Air New Zealand through commercial 24 month loan facilities of up to NZD900 million (USD505.3 million). The agreement also allows for the conversion of the loan to equity at the request of the Crown. Finance Minister Grant Robertson stated: "Without this intervention, New Zealand was at risk of not having a national airline". [more - original PR]