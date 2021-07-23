New Zealand Government suspends quarantine free travel with Australia

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response, Education and Public Service Chris Hipkins stated (23-Jul-2021) quarantine free travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the coronavirus situation there worsens, effective 23:59 on 23-Jul-2021. Australians will no longer be able to enter New Zealand quarantine-free. The suspension will be in place for at least the next eight weeks. For the next seven days there will be managed return services for New Zealanders from all states and territories, which will require proof of a negative pre-departure coronavirus test. Additionally, those who have been in New South Wales will still be placed into managed isolation and quarantine for 14 days, and those who have been in Victoria must self-isolate upon return and have a negative day three test. New Zealand's Government is working closely with airlines to ensure there are services available over this period, and extend it for a few days if necessary. [more - original PR]