New Zealand Government: Safe domestic travel able to resume at 'Alert Level 2'

New Zealand Government reported (07-May-2020) Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said: "Once we move into Level 2, I would encourage Kiwis to get out and explore Aotearoa when they can, safely", with domestic travel eligible to recommence, businesses to restart and public venues to open. Mr Davis said individuals can "travel outside our region again" however must implement personal hygiene measures to stop coronavirus from re-emerging. New Zealand's Cabinet will make a decision whether to move to Level 2 on 11-May-2020. [more - original PR]