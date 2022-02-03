3-Feb-2022 10:55 AM
New Zealand Government: Border to reopen in stages from 27-Feb-2022
New Zealand's Government (03-Feb-2021) stated its border will reopen in stages from 27-Feb-2022. Key details include:
- Step one, effective 23:59, 27-Feb-2022;
- Reopen to New Zealanders and other eligible travellers under current border settings (eg people with border exceptions) from Australia;
- Step two, effective 23:59, 13-Mar-2022;
- Reopen to New Zealanders and other eligible travellers under current border settings from the rest of the world;
- Open to skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median wage;
- Open to Working Holiday Scheme visas;
- Step three, effective 12-Apr-2022;
- Open to current offshore temporary visa holders, who can still meet the relevant visa requirements;
- Open to up to 5000 international students for semester two;
- Further class exceptions for critical workforces that do not meet the 1.5 times the median wage test will be considered;
- Step four, effective Jul-2022:
- Open to anyone from Australia;
- Open for visa-waiver travel;
- The Accredited Employer Work Visa will open, meaning the skilled and health worker border exception can be phased out;
- Step five, Oct-2022:
- Border fully reopens to visitors from anywhere in the world, and all visa categories fully reopen.
New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response, Education and Public Service Chris Hipkins stated: "This is a very carefully developed plan that replaces MIQ for the vast majority of travellers while ensuring we maintain ongoing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community from recent arrivals". Mr Hipkins added: "By the time we start to reopen our border, we'll be one of the most vaccinated and most boosted countries in the world and the COVID-19 Protection Framework will be well established in helping to manage COVID outbreaks". [more - original PR]