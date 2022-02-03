Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Feb-2022 10:55 AM

New Zealand Government: Border to reopen in stages from 27-Feb-2022

New Zealand's Government (03-Feb-2021) stated its border will reopen in stages from 27-Feb-2022. Key details include: 

  • Step one, effective 23:59, 27-Feb-2022;
    • Reopen to New Zealanders and other eligible travellers under current border settings (eg people with border exceptions) from Australia;
  • Step two, effective 23:59, 13-Mar-2022;
    • Reopen to New Zealanders and other eligible travellers under current border settings from the rest of the world;
    • Open to skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median wage;
    • Open to Working Holiday Scheme visas;
  • Step three, effective 12-Apr-2022;
    • Open to current offshore temporary visa holders, who can still meet the relevant visa requirements;
    • Open to up to 5000 international students for semester two;
    • Further class exceptions for critical workforces that do not meet the 1.5 times the median wage test will be considered;
  • Step four, effective Jul-2022:
    • Open to anyone from Australia;
    • Open for visa-waiver travel;
    • The Accredited Employer Work Visa will open, meaning the skilled and health worker border exception can be phased out;
  • Step five, Oct-2022:
    • Border fully reopens to visitors from anywhere in the world, and all visa categories fully reopen.

New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response, Education and Public Service Chris Hipkins stated: "This is a very carefully developed plan that replaces MIQ for the vast majority of travellers while ensuring we maintain ongoing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community from recent arrivals". Mr Hipkins added: "By the time we start to reopen our border, we'll be one of the most vaccinated and most boosted countries in the world and the COVID-19 Protection Framework will be well established in helping to manage COVID outbreaks". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More