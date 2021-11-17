Become a CAPA Member
17-Nov-2021 9:49 AM

New Zealand Government announces 'My Vaccine Pass' vaccination status system

New Zealand's Minister for COVID-19 Response, Education and Public Service Chris Hipkins announced (17-Nov-2021) the 'My Vaccine Pass', providing an official record of a person's COVID-19 vaccination status. Eight approved vaccines can be used as proof of vaccine status when applying for the pass, as of 26-Nov-2021. A process is being established to record COVID-19 vaccinations administered overseas in the New Zealand Covid Immunisation Register. All 23 vaccines that are approved as per the New Zealand entry requirements can be recorded. Mr Hipkins stated a separate International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, which provides proof of vaccination status to enter other countries, can be requested. As previously reported by CAPA, Air New Zealand introduced a vaccine policy on domestic services from mid Dec-2021. [more - original PR]

