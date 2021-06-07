New Zealand extends pause of Quarantine Free Travel with Victoria, rescue services commence

New Zealand's Government extended (03-Jun-2021) its Quarantine Free Travel pause with Victoria for an additional six days, with a further review due on 09-Jun-2021. New Zealand's Government also announced plans to resume "carefully managed" 'green' Melbourne-New Zealand services from 23:59 on 08-Jun-2021. Travel on the services will be limited to New Zealand citizens, Australian citizens who are normally residents in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions and critical workers who are stranded in Victoria. Passengers boarding these services will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before departure. [more - original PR]