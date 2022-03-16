Become a CAPA Member
16-Mar-2022 11:00 AM

New Zealand brings forward border reopening date for tourists

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated (16-Mar-2022) the Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from coronavirus. From 23:59 12-Apr-2022, Australians will be able to travel to New Zealand isolation free, and then from 23:59 on 01-May-2022, vaccinated travellers from visa waiver countries including UK, US, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore, and those with valid visitor visas, will be able to arrive. [more - original PR]

