New York Newark Liberty International Airport pax up 8%, cargo up 6% in Apr-2017

New York Newark Liberty International Airport passenger numbers up 8% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 3.6 million, +7.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.5 million, +7.4%; International: 1.1 million +8.8%;

Cargo: 67,880 tons, +5.5%; Freight: 63,243 tons, +3.4%; Domestic: 39,860 tons, -0.1%; International: 23,383 tons, +10.0%; Mail: 4637 tons, +44.8%;

Aircraft movements: 37,067, +2.3%; Domestic: 28,037, +1.7%; International: 7934, +3.3%. [more - original PR]