21-Dec-2021 3:39 PM
New York Newark Liberty International Airport pax down 27% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
New York Newark Liberty International Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, -26.7% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, -19.2%;
- International: 630,947, -44.9%;
- Cargo: 76,856 tons, -3.0%;
- Freight: 71,963 tons, -3.2%;
- Domestic: 46,546 tons, -2.8%;
- International: 25,417 tons, -4.0%;
- Mail: 4893 tons, +0.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,955, -26.5%;
- Domestic: 22,863, -24.2%;
- International: 5667, -30.2%. [more - original PR]