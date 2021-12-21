Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Dec-2021 3:39 PM

New York Newark Liberty International Airport pax down 27% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

New York Newark Liberty International Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, -26.7% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, -19.2%;
    • International: 630,947, -44.9%;
  • Cargo: 76,856 tons, -3.0%;
    • Freight: 71,963 tons, -3.2%;
      • Domestic: 46,546 tons, -2.8%;
      • International: 25,417 tons, -4.0%;
    • Mail: 4893 tons, +0.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,955, -26.5%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More