Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Dec-2021 3:39 PM

New York LaGuardia Airport pax declines 32% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

New York LaGuardia Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.8 million, -31.9% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.8 million, -28.6%;
    • International: 51,967, -73.5%;
  • Cargo: 743 tons, -23.7%;
    • Freight: 597 tons, -4.9%;
    • Mail: 146 tons, -57.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 20,156, -37.7%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More