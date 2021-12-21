21-Dec-2021 3:39 PM
New York LaGuardia Airport pax declines 32% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
New York LaGuardia Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 1.8 million, -31.9% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 1.8 million, -28.6%;
- International: 51,967, -73.5%;
- Cargo: 743 tons, -23.7%;
- Freight: 597 tons, -4.9%;
- Mail: 146 tons, -57.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 20,156, -37.7%;
- Domestic: 19,082, -34.7%;
- International: 720, -69.6%. [more - original PR]