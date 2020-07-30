Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2020 9:55 AM

New York LaGuardia Airport opens second concourse, seven new gates

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (29-Jul-2020) the opening of a second concourse and seven new gates at New York LaGuardia Airport terminal B as part of an ongoing USD8 billion transformation. The gates will be activated on 05-Aug-2020 and the concourse will include an indoor park, touchless restrooms and amenities. Over 40% of LaGuardia's passengers will now arrive at the new gates. [more - original PR]

