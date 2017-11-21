New York JFK International Airport pax down 5%, cargo up 5% in Sep-2017

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (20-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, -4.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, -13.7%;
- International: 2.8 million, +2.7%;
- Cargo: 124,236 tons, +5.1%;
- Freight: 116,467 tons, +4.9%;
- Domestic: 20,063 tons, -7.8%;
- International: 96,404 tons, +8.0%;
- Mail: 7769 tons, +8.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,021, -4.5%;
- Domestic: 20,266, -9.2%;
- International: 15,065, +0.5%. [more - original PR]