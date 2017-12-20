New York JFK International Airport pax down 1.5%, cargo up 1.5% in Oct-2017

New York JFK International Airport reported (19-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, -1.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, -2.6%;
- International: 2.7 million, -0.6%;
- Cargo: 132,770 tons, +1.5%;
- Freight: 124,439 tons, +1.0%;
- Domestic: 21,425 tons, +0.3%;
- International: 103,014 tons, +1.1%;
- Mail: 8331 tons, +9.6%;
- Freight: 124,439 tons, +1.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 36,583, -1.1%;
- Domestic: 21,012, -0.3%;
- International: 14,495, -2.8%. [more - original PR]