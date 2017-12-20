Loading
20-Dec-2017 3:52 PM

New York JFK International Airport pax down 1.5%, cargo up 1.5% in Oct-2017

New York JFK International Airport reported (19-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.9 million, -1.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.2 million, -2.6%;
    • International: 2.7 million, -0.6%;
  • Cargo: 132,770 tons, +1.5%;
    • Freight: 124,439 tons, +1.0%;
      • Domestic: 21,425 tons, +0.3%;
      • International: 103,014 tons, +1.1%;
    • Mail: 8331 tons, +9.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 36,583, -1.1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More