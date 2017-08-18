New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax 2%, cargo up 11% in Jun-2017

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (17-Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 5.5 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.4 million, -0.7%;
- International: 3.0 million, +3.6%;
- Cargo: 125,762 tons, +10.9%;
- Freight: 118,372 tons, +10.8%;
- Domestic: 20,363 tons, -0.5%;
- International: 98,009 tons, +13.4%;
- Mail: 7390 tons, +12.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,825, -0.3%;
- Domestic: 22,174, -1.7%;
- International: 16,115, stable. [more - original PR]