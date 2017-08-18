Loading
18-Aug-2017 3:38 PM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax 2%, cargo up 11% in Jun-2017

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (17-Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 5.5 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.4 million, -0.7%;
    • International: 3.0 million, +3.6%;
  • Cargo: 125,762 tons, +10.9%;
    • Freight: 118,372 tons, +10.8%;
      • Domestic: 20,363 tons, -0.5%;
      • International: 98,009 tons, +13.4%;
    • Mail: 7390 tons, +12.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 39,825, -0.3%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More