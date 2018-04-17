Loading
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reports double digit cargo growth in Feb-2018

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (13-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.9 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.9 million, +2.6%;
    • International: 2.0 million, +4.4%;
  • Cargo: 116,297 tons, +12.2%;
    • Freight: 109,174 tons, +12.7%;
      • Domestic: 19,794 tons, +20.1%;
      • International: 89,380 tons, +11.2%;
    • Mail: 7123 tons, +4.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 32,440, +1.9%;
    • Domestic: 19,186, +1.9%;
    • International: 12,454, +1.4%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's first growth after fifth consecutive month of passenger traffic decline. [more - original PR]

