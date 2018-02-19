New York John F Kennedy International Airport reports 8th consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (16-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

Dec-2017: Passengers: 4.7 million, -1.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.2 million, -1.1%; International: 2.5 million, -2.5%; Cargo: 130,475 tons, -1.8%; Freight: 120,354 tons, -1.8%; Domestic: 23,089 tons, -1.9%; International: 97,265 tons, -1.7%; Mail: 10,121 tons, -2.4%; Aircraft movements: 37,108, +0.5%; Domestic: 21,491, -0.1%; International: 14,707, +1.2%;

2017: Passengers: 59.3 million, +0.4%; Cargo: 1.5 million tons, +5.6%; Aircraft movements: 446,459, -1.3%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, 2017 marks the eight consecutive year of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]