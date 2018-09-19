19-Sep-2018 10:27 AM
New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax up 3% to 6.0m in Jul-2018
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (17-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 6.0 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 2.7 million, +5.7%;
- International: 3.4 million, +1.3%;
- Cargo: 122,768 tons, -2.5%;
- Freight: 116,244 tons, -1.9%;
- Domestic: 21,257 tons, +19.6%;
- International: 94,987 tons, -5.7%;
- Mail: 6524 tons, -12.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 41,821, +0.9%;
- Domestic: 23,424, +3.6%;
- International: 17,103, -2.0%.