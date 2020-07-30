Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2020 10:44 AM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 97.5% in May-2020

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (27-Jul-2020) the following traffic highlights for May-2020:

  • Passengers: 136,900, -97.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 95,477, -96.2%;
    • International: 41,423, -98.6%;
  • Cargo: 90,344 tons, -28.8%;
    • Freight: 87,215 tons, -25.8%;
      • Domestic: 28,860 tons, +7.5%;
      • International: 58,355 tons, -35.7%;
    • Mail: 3129 tons, -66.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 5214, -86.8%;

