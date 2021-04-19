19-Apr-2021 4:23 PM
New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 78% in Dec-2020, 16.6m pax in 2020
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (16-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 1.1 million, -78.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 582,318, -75.5%;
- International: 532,443, -80.5%;
- Cargo: 122,969 tons, +2.5%;
- Freight: 116,581 tons, +4.4%;
- Domestic: 39,734 tons, +74.7%;
- International: 76,847 tons, -13.6%;
- Mail: 5388 tons, -22.9%;
- Freight: 116,581 tons, +4.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,095, -57.4%;
- Domestic: 8779 tons, -59.4%;
- International: 7189 tons, -50.6%;
- Passengers: 1.1 million, -78.1% year-on-year;
- 2020:
- Passengers: 16.6 million, -73.4%;
- Cargo: 1.2 million tons, -15.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 199,769, -56.2%. [more - original PR]