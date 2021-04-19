Become a CAPA Member
19-Apr-2021 4:23 PM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 78% in Dec-2020, 16.6m pax in 2020

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (16-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2020:
    • Passengers: 1.1 million, -78.1% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 582,318, -75.5%;
      • International: 532,443, -80.5%;
    • Cargo: 122,969 tons, +2.5%;
      • Freight: 116,581 tons, +4.4%;
        • Domestic: 39,734 tons, +74.7%;
        • International: 76,847 tons, -13.6%;
      • Mail: 5388 tons, -22.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 16,095, -57.4%;
      • Domestic: 8779 tons, -59.4%;
      • International: 7189 tons, -50.6%;
  • 2020:
    • Passengers: 16.6 million, -73.4%;
    • Cargo: 1.2 million tons, -15.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 199,769, -56.2%. [more - original PR]

