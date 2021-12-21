Become a CAPA Member
21-Dec-2021 3:37 PM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 43% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 3.0 million, -42.7% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.8 million, -22.0%;
    • International: 1.1 million, -59.8%;
  • Cargo: 142,669 tons, +18.4%;
    • Freight: 135,386 tons, +19.6%;
      • Domestic: 38,017 tons, +61.5%;
      • International: 97,369 tons, +8.6%;
    • Mail: 7283 tons, -0.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 27,204, -28.4%;

