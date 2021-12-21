21-Dec-2021 3:37 PM
New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 43% in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (20-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 3.0 million, -42.7% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 1.8 million, -22.0%;
- International: 1.1 million, -59.8%;
- Cargo: 142,669 tons, +18.4%;
- Freight: 135,386 tons, +19.6%;
- Domestic: 38,017 tons, +61.5%;
- International: 97,369 tons, +8.6%;
- Mail: 7283 tons, -0.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 27,204, -28.4%;
- Domestic: 16,955, -21.8%;
- International: 9951, -31.6%. [more - original PR]