Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Nov-2021 2:02 PM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 40% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (01-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 3.7 million, -39.6% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.0 million, -20.3%;
    • International: 1.6 million, -53.4%;
  • Cargo: 128,531 tons, +11.3%;
    • Freight: 124,326 tons, +14.0%;
      • Domestic: 42,038 tons, +77.9%;
      • International: 82,288 tons, -3.7%;
    • Mail: 4205 tons, -34.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,551, -30.8%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More