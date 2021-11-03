3-Nov-2021 2:02 PM
New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax declines 40% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (01-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, -39.6% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, -20.3%;
- International: 1.6 million, -53.4%;
- Cargo: 128,531 tons, +11.3%;
- Freight: 124,326 tons, +14.0%;
- Domestic: 42,038 tons, +77.9%;
- International: 82,288 tons, -3.7%;
- Mail: 4205 tons, -34.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,551, -30.8%;
- Domestic: 17,357, -22.6%;
- International: 10,875, -36.7%. [more - original PR]