19-Mar-2018 3:12 PM

New York JFK reports fifth consecutive month of pax decline in Jan-2018

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (16-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.2 million, -5.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.9 million, -8.8%;
    • International: 2.3 million, -2.5%;
  • Cargo: 114,819 tons, +2.7%;
    • Freight: 106,656 tons, +3.0%;
      • Domestic: 19,683 tons, +8.3%;
      • International: 86,973 tons, +1.9%;
    • Mail: 8163 tons, -1.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 33,878, -6.1%;
    • Domestic: 19,566, -8.1%;
    • International: 13,508, -4.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's fifth consecutive month of passenger decline. [more - original PR]

