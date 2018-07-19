Become a CAPA Member
19-Jul-2018 10:05 AM

New York JFK International Airport pax up 8% to 5.5m in May-2018

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (18-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.5 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.5 million, +5.7%;
    • International: 3.1 million, +9.2%;
  • Cargo: 126,858 tons, +1.0%;
    • Freight: 119,312 tons, +0.9%;
      • Domestic: 22,493 tons, +7.0%;
      • International: 96,819 tons, -0.5%;
    • Mail: 7546 tons, +3.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 39,298, +3.4%;

