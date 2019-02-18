Become a CAPA Member
18-Feb-2019

New York JFK International Airport pax up 6% in Dec-2018; 61.9m pax in 2018

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (15-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 5.1 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.4 million, +6.7%;
      • International: 2.7 million, +5.3%;
    • Cargo: 133,363 tons, +0.3%;
      • Freight: 124,135 tons, +1.1%;
        • Domestic: 26,283 tons, +13.8%;
        • International: 97,852 tons, -1.8%;
      • Mail: 9228 tons, -9.4%;
    • Aircraft movements: 38,260, +3.1%;
      • Domestic: 22,530, +4.8%;
      • International: 15,004, +1.9%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 61.9 million, +5.9%;
    • Cargo: 1.5 million tons, +2.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 455,529, +1.6%. [more - original PR]

