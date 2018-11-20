20-Nov-2018 10:56 AM
New York JFK International Airport pax up 4.4% to 5.1m in Sep-2018
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (19-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +7.8%;
- International: 2.9 million, +2.0%;
- Cargo: 126,526 tons, +0.9%;
- Freight: 119,599 tons, +1.7%;
- Domestic: 22,268 tons, +11.0%;
- International: 97,331 tons, -0.2%;
- Mail: 6927 tons, -10.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,011, +5.4%;
- Domestic: 22,184, +9.6%;
- International: 15,193, +0.8%. [more - original PR]