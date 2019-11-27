27-Nov-2019 4:15 PM
New York JFK handles 5.2m pax in Sep-2019, growth almost all international pax
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (21-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +0.1%;
- International: 3.0 million, +3.5%;
- Cargo: 116,061 tons, -8.3%;
- Freight: 109,154 tons, -8.8%;
- Domestic: 21,975 tons, -1.3%;
- International: 87,179 tons, -10.5%;
- Mail: 6907 tons, +0.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 38,136, -2.3%;
- Domestic: 21,004, -5.3%;
- International: 15,056, -1.0%. [more - original PR]