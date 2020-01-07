New York JFK commences USD344m project for Terminal 8

American Airlines, British Airways, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey announced (06-Jan-2020) the commencement of construction on a USD344 million project at New York John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 8. American Airlines president Robert Isom said the carrier's investment will be to "put the 14 daily flights from JFK to London that we offer in partnership with British Airways in the same terminal and give customers premium check in space, new joint lounges and a larger variety of retail and dining options". Mr Isom said the project will add more than 70,000sqft to customer and operational spaces. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022. [more - original PR]