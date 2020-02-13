New York JFK Airport to expand terminal 4, demolish terminal 2
New York's Governor Andrew M Cuomo announced (11-Feb-2020) the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) reached an agreement with Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) to expand New York John F Kennedy International Airport terminal 4 and consolidate Delta operations there. Subject to board approval, PANYNJ plans to enter a lease amendment with JFKIAT to expand the terminal 4 arrivals and departures hall by adding 500,000sqft and 16 gates, renovate the concourses to include new food and retail options and upgraded ticketing, and redesign the road frontage to improve vehicle access. Renovations are expected to be completed in 2023, when Delta will relocate to terminal 4. Roadway improvements are expected to be completed by late 2025. The expanded terminal will replace the 11 gates at terminal 2, which will allow for its demolition. As part of its consolidation, Delta will also open a Delta Sky Club in concourse A of terminal 4. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Delta Air Lines]