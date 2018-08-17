New York JFK Airport records first decline after five months of cargo growth in Jun-2018

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (16-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

Passengers: 5.7 million, +3.3% year-on-year;

Domestic: 2.5 million, +4.8%; International: 3.1 million, +2.1%;

Cargo: 123,605 tons, -1.7%; Freight: 116,600 tons, -1.5%; Domestic: 20,726 tons, +1.8%; International: 95,874 tons, -2.2%; Mail: 7005 tons, -5.2%;

Aircraft movements: 40,233, +0.5%; Domestic: 23,240, +4.8%; International: 15,655, -4.0%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the airport's first decline after five consecutive months of cargo growth. [more - original PR]