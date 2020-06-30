30-Jun-2020 12:19 PM
New York JFK Airport pax just under 82,000 for Apr-2020
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (25-Jun-2020) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2020:
- Passengers: 81,997, -98.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 47,920, -98.0%;
- International: 34,077, -98.8%;
- Cargo: 71,863 tons, -40.7%;
- Freight: 69,325 tons, -38.2%;
- Domestic: 25,081 tons, -1.5%;
- International: 44,244 tons, -49.0%;
- Mail: 2538 tons, -72.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 5498, -85.0%;
- Domestic: 3505, -83.8%;
- International: 1737, -87.4%. [more - original PR]