30-Jun-2020 12:19 PM

New York JFK Airport pax just under 82,000 for Apr-2020

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (25-Jun-2020) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2020:

  • Passengers: 81,997, -98.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 47,920, -98.0%;
    • International: 34,077, -98.8%;
  • Cargo: 71,863 tons, -40.7%;
    • Freight: 69,325 tons, -38.2%;
      • Domestic: 25,081 tons, -1.5%;
      • International: 44,244 tons, -49.0%;
    • Mail: 2538 tons, -72.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 5498, -85.0%;

