New York Governor announces USD13bn plan to redevelop New York JKF airport

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced (04-Oct-2018) a USD13 billion plan to redevelop New York JFK International Airport into a "modern 21st century airport" with two new international terminal complexes on the airport's north and south sides. The investment - which includes USD12 billion in private funding - is slated to improve passenger amenities, centralise ground transportation options, improve roadways and increase the airport's capacity by 15 million passengers p/a. Key highlights include:

South terminal development: New USD7 billion, 2.9 million sqft terminal on the airport's south side, to be developed by the Terminal One Group (T1G), a consortium of four international airlines Lufthansa , Air France , Japan Airlines and Korean Air Lines ; Replacing JFK's Terminal 1 which T1G operates, and Terminal 2, as well as the area left vacant when Terminal 3 was demolished in 2014; New terminal will add over two million sqft from the existing terminals and provide 23 international gates, 22 of which will be designed to accommodate larger, widebody aircraft; The new terminal will contain at least 24 security screening lanes, over 230,000sqft of retail, dining and other concessions, 116,000sqft of airline lounges, and 55,000sqft of interior green space, children's play areas and cultural exhibits; Complex will be operated by Munich Airport International and also be connected to the existing Terminal 4, which initially opened in 2001 and has been expanded twice since then, most recently in 2013;

North terminal development: New USD3 billion, 1.2 million sqft terminal developed by JetBlue . The carrier plans to demolish Terminal 7 and combine it with the vacant space where Terminal 6 was demolished in 2011, to create an international terminal complex connected to the airline's existing Terminal 5. New terminal will be occupied by the airline and its partners spread throughout the airport; This new terminal will have 12 international gates, all of which be able to accommodate larger, widebody aircraft. It will feature 74,000sqft of retail space, 30,000sqft of airline lounges, and 15,000sqft of recreational space. Construction is expected to begin in 2020 with the first new gates opening in 2023 and substantial completion expected in 2025;

On-airport and off-airport roadway improvements: Plans call for the terminal areas to be linked by two main "ring roads," a north loop and a south loop, which will make it easier to enter and exit the airport while providing easier access to the terminal complex areas on the airport's north and south sides; Off airport, the New York State Department of Transportation has targeted USD1.5 billion in highway improvements designed to ease bottlenecks, particularly at the Kew Gardens Interchange with the Van Wyck Expressway and on the congested Van Wyck as well. The goal is to help reduce travel times for vehicles between midtown Manhattan and the airport; Construction is slated to begin in late 2018 on improvements to eliminate bottleneck conditions at the Kew Gardens Interchange. It still contains a series of ramps that do not meet today's standards, and the improvements are expected to be complete by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]

