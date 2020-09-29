New Turkistan International Airport opened

Turkistan International Airport conducted (28-Sep-2020) an opening ceremony. The airport spans 905 hectares, features a 3300m runway and is able to handle up to three million passengers p/a and 450 passengers per hour. The airport was constructed under a public-private partnership and is compliant with all international standards. The first services to operate from the airport will be launched by Kazakhstan's carriers to Nur Sultan and Almaty. Turkish Airlines also plans to launch Istanbul service in the initial stages. The airport will be included in the Open Skies agreement. [more - original PR - Kazakh/Russian] [more - original PR]