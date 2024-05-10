New Terminal One chief revenue officer: Prospective carriers have a growth mindset

New Terminal One chief revenue officer Carl Schultz, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "International traffic is very front of mind for us. When we gauge with a carrier... We find that they do have a growth mindset, which is good to see". Mr Schultz added: "But is that mindset going to be spread across everywhere in the US? Or are they going to be trying to re-trench into old, key markets which we know are going very impactful in times of good and bad?".