New Terminal One: 33% of opening day airline capacity signed up or signing leases

New Terminal One (NTO) chief revenue officer Carl Schultz, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, reported (09-May-2024) "We have a good slate of airlines, we've got 33% of our opening day capacity already signed up or in the process of signing the lease". Mr Schultz also said airlines have been "very receptive" to NTO's operational and technical preparation for the opening of the terminal, adding: "Because JFK is such a crown jewel in some of their networks, they do want to have that [level] of experience for their passengers".