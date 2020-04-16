Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2020 8:14 AM

New SunExpress CEO commences duties

SunExpress announced (15-Apr-2020) Max Kownatzki took over as CEO on 15-Apr-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, the appointment was announced in Jan-2020. Mr Kownatzki said: "Despite the harsh conditions in the entire aviation industry caused by the pandemic, we will take SunExpress further on its journey of success and strengthen its position as a leading carrier in the leisure airline market". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Turkish]

