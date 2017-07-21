21-Jul-2017 10:20 AM
Etihad Regional changes ownership; becomes Adria Airways Switzerland
Darwin Airline, operating as Etihad Regional, announced (20-Jul-2017) a change of ownership with Etihad Aviation Group selling its stake in the carrier to a new Swiss subsidiary of Adria Airways. Adria Airways, through its Swiss subsidiary, took over 99.1% of shares in Darwin Airline and will acquire the rest shortly. Under the new agreement, the airline will continue to operate under its current legal name Darwin Airline with its own Air Operator's Certificate, but will change its marketing brand from Etihad Regional to Adria Airways Switzerland. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Slovenian]