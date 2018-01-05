Icelandair Group implements new organisational structure

Icelandair Group and Icelandair integrated (04-Jan-2018) operational and business activities under the leadership of a single executive director and merged the financial divisions of the two companies. IGS and Icelandair Cargo will form a part of Icelandair following the restructuring. Business activities will now be divided into international flight operations and equity investments segments. The change is expected to sharpen the focus on core business activities and result in improved streamlining and efficiency. [more - original PR]