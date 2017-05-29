MC-21-300 completes first test flight

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Irkut Corporation completed (28-May-2017) the maiden flight of the MC-21-300, the first member of a new domestically produced Russian narrowbody commercial aircraft family. The 30 minute flight reached an altitude of 1000m and speed of 300km/h, and tested inflight stability and controllability, powerplant operation, approaches, climbs, turns and landing. UAC reported the flight was "normal" with all systems operating "without glitches". The aircraft features 211 seats in a single class configuration and is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines. A domestic engine is under development. [more - original PR]