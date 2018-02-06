Loading
6-Feb-2018 10:33 AM

Brussels Airlines appoints new CEO and COO

Brussels Airlines announced (05-Feb-2018) the following executive changes:

  • Christina Foerster appointed CEO, effective 01-Apr-2018. Ms Foerster previously served as Brussels Airlines CCO;
  • Thibault Demoulin appointed COO, effective 01-Apr-2018. Mr Demoulin previously served as Brussels Airlines SVP flight operations and deputy accountable manager.

Another two new members of the management board "will be appointed shortly". Present CEO Bernard Gustin and CFO Jan De Raeymaeker will support transition to the new team and plan to leave the company by 31-Mar-2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More