Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Nov-2019 3:22 PM

New Dalian Airport to commence operation by 2025

CAAC stated (08-Nov-2019) the new Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport is planned to commence construction work in 2021 and is slated for completion and operation by 2025. The airport is designed as a category 4F airport with two runway and 500,000sqm terminal with capacity of 43 million passengers and 550,000 tonnes of cargo p/a. The airport targets 53 million passengers p/a by 2035 and 70 million passengers p/a by 2050. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More