New Dalian Airport to commence operation by 2025

CAAC stated (08-Nov-2019) the new Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport is planned to commence construction work in 2021 and is slated for completion and operation by 2025. The airport is designed as a category 4F airport with two runway and 500,000sqm terminal with capacity of 43 million passengers and 550,000 tonnes of cargo p/a. The airport targets 53 million passengers p/a by 2035 and 70 million passengers p/a by 2050. [more - original PR - Chinese]