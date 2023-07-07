Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Jul-2023 12:47 PM

New Central Polish Airport moves to construction stage

New Central Polish Airport approved (06-Jul-2023) the concept design for the new airport, which illustrates the terminal, main railway station and public transport interchange. The concept design was prepared by British consortium Foster + Partners and Buro Happold. The airport project will now start development of the construction stage. The first phase of the airport, which includes infrastructure to handle 40 million passengers p/a, is expected to be operational in 2028. Highlights of the plan include:

  • An atrium that connects the airport terminal, railway station and other modes of transport under a single canopy;
  • Passenger terminal of 400,000sqm, located on two levels, with Schengen and non-Schengen security checks;
  • Railway station with six underground platforms and access to 12 tracks;
  • Self service check in stations, self bag drop and kiosks with biometric capabilities;
  • Fully automated security and document control with CT scanners and automated gates. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More