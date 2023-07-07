New Central Polish Airport moves to construction stage

New Central Polish Airport approved (06-Jul-2023) the concept design for the new airport, which illustrates the terminal, main railway station and public transport interchange. The concept design was prepared by British consortium Foster + Partners and Buro Happold. The airport project will now start development of the construction stage. The first phase of the airport, which includes infrastructure to handle 40 million passengers p/a, is expected to be operational in 2028. Highlights of the plan include:

An atrium that connects the airport terminal, railway station and other modes of transport under a single canopy;

Passenger terminal of 400,000sqm, located on two levels, with Schengen and non-Schengen security checks;

Railway station with six underground platforms and access to 12 tracks;

Self service check in stations, self bag drop and kiosks with biometric capabilities;

Fully automated security and document control with CT scanners and automated gates. [more - original PR]