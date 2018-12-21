New Canadian ULCC to launch services in 2019

Enerjet announced (20-Dec-2018) plans to launch ultra low cost carrier (ULCC) services in 2019. The new airline is already a licenced carrier and will be branded as a ULCC. The airline will be supported by Indigo Partners, which has previously backed carriers including Frontier Airlines. Planned CEO of the carrier, Tim Morgan, stated Indigo Partners "has the financial capacity, experience, and operating expertise to transform Enerjet into a world-class, ultra-low-cost airline that will bring increased choice and competition to the Canadian market". Indigo managing partner Bill Franke noted Enerjet will "significantly" increase the size and competitiveness of Canada's domestic and transborder aviation market. [more - original PR]